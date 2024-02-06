Orlando City sign Robin Jansson to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed center back Robin Jansson to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old defender is entering his sixth season with Orlando, arriving in 2019 from AIK Fotboll in his native Sweden.

"Since Robin joined us in 2019, we’ve seen him become the focal point of our backline and one of the key leaders within our group," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"He’s shown a passion for his teammates and this city that is visible in everything he does. Our defense has become one of the best in the league, with Robin is a very big part of that transformation and getting him signed for another couple years was a key part of our plans for the future."

Jansson has provided 4g/2a in 134 league matches, plus helped the Lions win their first MLS-era trophy (2022 US Open Cup), qualify for back-to-back Concacaf Champions Cups and qualify for four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Entering 2024, Jansson could have a new center-back partner after Orlando transferred Antônio Carlos to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense. They also return Rodrigo Schlegel and are reportedly in the market for a senior center-back signing.

After a club-record year in 2023, Orlando begin their new campaign on Feb. 24 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).