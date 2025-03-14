Orlando City sign homegrown midfielder Gustavo Caraballo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have signed homegrown midfielder Gustavo Caraballo, the club announced Friday.
At 16 years and 198 days old, Caraballo is the youngest player in club history to sign a first-team contract, inking a homegrown deal through 2027 with an option for 2028.
“This is a great day for Orlando City as Gustavo becomes the latest and youngest player to take the next step along the club’s professional development pathway,” said EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.
“He’s done a great job with us so far this year and has truly shown us that he’s taken advantage of his development opportunities to level up his game and technical abilities. We provided him with the resources, but it was up to Gustavo to take advantage of those resources and further his development through hard work and opportunity. He’s done that and is ready to take that next step with us and we’re very excited about the bright future that he has ahead of him.”
The Venezuelan native also became the youngest player to debut for Orlando (16 years, 184 days) earlier this season in a 4-2 win over Toronto FC. He appeared twice for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro last season.
Caraballo is the son of former Venezuelan National Team midfielder Gustavo Caraballo Sr.
