Tai Baribo burns Philadelphia Union in DC United debut

On MLS is Back weekend, Baribo faced his now-former teammates and was the hero for his new club in D.C. United ’s 1-0 upset victory over the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners.

This time last season, Tai Baribo was lacing up his boots to lead the Philadelphia Union to an opening day 4-2 win over Orlando City , a game in which the Israeli international striker netted a brace.

Now a Designated Player, Baribo looked determined to prove D.C. were right in spending $4.6 million to acquire him from the Union ahead of the 2026 season.

He did just that in the 23rd minute, sending a classy finish past Andre Blake to give United their first win of the year.

Saturday's performance was trademark Baribo, Philly's leading scorer last season with 19 goals (all competitions). In total, he produced 35g/6a in 67 appearances for the Union.

D.C. are hoping their surprise Matchday 1 result is the start of a revival in the nation’s capital, after a disappointing 2025 saw them finish last in the league with just 26 points and five wins.