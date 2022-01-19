Orlando City sign defender Rodrigo Schlegel to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed defender Rodrigo Schlegel to a new two-year contract through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old joined Orlando ahead of the 2020 MLS campaign after starting his career at Racing Club of Argentina’s Primera División. Ever since, he’s featured in 33 matches (23 starts) across all competitions.

“Rodrigo has proven to everyone over the last couple years that he is a player who will give everything for Orlando and his dedication to everyone involved with the Club is incredible,” general manager and EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release.