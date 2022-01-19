Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign defender Rodrigo Schlegel to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed defender Rodrigo Schlegel to a new two-year contract through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old joined Orlando ahead of the 2020 MLS campaign after starting his career at Racing Club of Argentina’s Primera División. Ever since, he’s featured in 33 matches (23 starts) across all competitions.

“Rodrigo has proven to everyone over the last couple years that he is a player who will give everything for Orlando and his dedication to everyone involved with the Club is incredible,” general manager and EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release.

“Rodrigo has shown continuous growth both on and off the field since joining us and ensuring that he’s with us for the next few years is another important step towards accomplishing our ultimate goals for this organization.”

Most famously, Schlegel featured as an emergency goalkeeper in a penalty-kick shootout during Orlando’s Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs win over NYCFC.

Mainly a center back, Orlando also have Robin Jansson and Antonio Carlos as key options in the heart of defense.

