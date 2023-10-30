Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1 

Orlando City SC (No. 2), fresh off a club-record regular season, begin their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs chase Monday evening when hosting Nashville SC (No. 7) in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning Nashville are guaranteed to host Orlando on Nov. 7 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for Nov. 12 back at Exploria Stadium.

Seed: 2nd in Eastern Conference

2nd in Eastern Conference Record: 63 points (18W-7L-9D)

Orlando took a significant step forward in 2022, raising their first MLS-era trophy when becoming US Open Cup champions. Now, in their fourth straight playoff trip under head coach Óscar Pareja, the Lions fully believe they can raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2023.

Orlando's confidence is rooted in losing just three games since early May, going 14W-3L-7D since then and collecting 49 points. That's best in MLS (second in points per game).