Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1 

Orlando City SC (No. 2), fresh off a club-record regular season, begin their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs chase Monday evening when hosting Nashville SC (No. 7) in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series.
How to watch and stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Monday, October 30 - 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Exploria Stadium | Orlando, Florida
The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning Nashville are guaranteed to host Orlando on Nov. 7 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for Nov. 12 back at Exploria Stadium.
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Record: 63 points (18W-7L-9D)
Orlando took a significant step forward in 2022, raising their first MLS-era trophy when becoming US Open Cup champions. Now, in their fourth straight playoff trip under head coach Óscar Pareja, the Lions fully believe they can raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2023.
Orlando's confidence is rooted in losing just three games since early May, going 14W-3L-7D since then and collecting 49 points. That's best in MLS (second in points per game).
If all this momentum continues, odds are US U-23 striker Duncan McGuire, Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres and Peru international goalkeeper Pedro Gallese will have big-time moments.
- Seed: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Record: 49 points (13W-11L-10D)
Only penalty kicks and Lionel Messi's left foot stood between Nashville SC and being Leagues Cup 2023 champions. But they've got another chance at silverware this year, making a fourth straight playoff trip since their 2020 MLS expansion season.
The hurdle for Gary Smith's side is they've gone just 3W-8L-5D in league play since late June. Those struggles have coincided with underperformance from Nashville's Hany Mukhtar-dependent attack, plus mixed returns from DP striker Sam Surridge after his midseason arrival.
If Nashville win this series, their league-best defense (32 goals against) will need to step up. US internationals Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore are key parts of a backline that's supported by goalkeeper Joe Willis.
- April 1: 2-0 Nashville win (regular season)
- Oct. 4: 1-0 Orlando win (regular season)