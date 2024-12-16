Orlando City SC sign Colin Guske from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed homegrown midfielder Colin Guske through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

The 17-year-old made his professional debut with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Orlando City B in 2024, ultimately contributing 1g/2a in 25 appearances.

“Colin is just the latest example of a player that has taken full advantage of our professional development pathway,” said EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi. “He’s benefited from the full integration between the Academy, OCB and the First Team within the training facility and has shown us through his performances, hard work and dedication in training that he’s ready to take the next step.

"His talent and potential for growth as a player and person show a bright future and we’re excited to have him join the First Team this next year.”

In 2024, the midfielder played the most minutes of any MLS NEXT Pro player born in 2007 and was also selected as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star presented by Allstate.

Guske has also featured for the US U-19 and U-18 squads this year, making four total appearances, scoring once.