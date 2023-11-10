FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano wins 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has won the 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, earning the accolade for a last-minute denial in their May 20 victory over Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew.
The 23-year-old was heroic in the waning moments at TQL Stadium, denying Steven Moreira's close-range header to preserve a 3-2 result. Celentano showed spectacular reflexes to dive across his goal line, punching the ball over the net after a dangerous free-kick opportunity.
The individual accolade arrives as part of a standout campaign from Celentano, who posted 87 saves and 12 clean sheets to help anchor Cincinnati's defense. The club won the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield, finishing with 69 points (20W-5L-9D record) and locking down the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, an award established in 2009, is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com.
All-Time MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate Winners
- 2023 Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati 5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min
- 2022 Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC 7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min
- 2021 Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th min
- 2020 Eloy Room – Columbus Crew 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min
- 2019 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min
- 2018 Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min
- 2017 Brad Guzan – Atlanta United 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min
- 2016 Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min
- 2015 Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min
- 2014 Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min
- 2013 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min
- 2012 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min
- 2011 Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th min
- 2010 Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min
- 2009 Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo FC 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min