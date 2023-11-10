Save of the Year

FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano wins 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate

MLSsoccer staff

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has won the 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, earning the accolade for a last-minute denial in their May 20 victory over Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew.

The 23-year-old was heroic in the waning moments at TQL Stadium, denying Steven Moreira's close-range header to preserve a 3-2 result. Celentano showed spectacular reflexes to dive across his goal line, punching the ball over the net after a dangerous free-kick opportunity.

The individual accolade arrives as part of a standout campaign from Celentano, who posted 87 saves and 12 clean sheets to help anchor Cincinnati's defense. The club won the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield, finishing with 69 points (20W-5L-9D record) and locking down the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, an award established in 2009, is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com.

All-Time MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate Winners

  • 2023 Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati 5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min
  • 2022 Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC 7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min
  • 2021 Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th min
  • 2020 Eloy Room – Columbus Crew 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min
  • 2019 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min
  • 2018 Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min
  • 2017 Brad Guzan – Atlanta United 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min
  • 2016 Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min
  • 2015 Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min
  • 2014 Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min
  • 2013 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min
  • 2012 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min
  • 2011 Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th min
  • 2010 Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min
  • 2009 Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo FC 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
FC Cincinnati Roman Celentano Save of the Year MLS League Awards

Related Stories

Orlando City SC’s Pedro Gallese wins 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate fan vote
Seattle Sounders FC’s Stefan Frei wins 2021 Save of the Year Presented by Allstate fan vote
More Videos
More Videos

More News

FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano wins 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate

FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano wins 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year
MLS Cup 2023 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

MLS Cup 2023 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
USMNT seek solutions as Pulisic, Weah miss Nations League roster
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT seek solutions as Pulisic, Weah miss Nations League roster
Lessons of Nyarugusu: FC Dallas rising star Bernard Kamungo embraces journey to MLS
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lessons of Nyarugusu: FC Dallas rising star Bernard Kamungo embraces journey to MLS
What now? One big question for teams out of Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

What now? One big question for teams out of Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
More News
Video
Video
2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate: Roman Celentano
0:40

2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate: Roman Celentano
2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year: Luciano Acosta
1:32

2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year: Luciano Acosta
Celebrating Impact | Steve Birnbaum
4:45

Celebrating Impact | Steve Birnbaum
2023 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year: Roman Bürki
0:58

2023 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year: Roman Bürki
More Video