FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano wins 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has won the 2023 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, earning the accolade for a last-minute denial in their May 20 victory over Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew.

The 23-year-old was heroic in the waning moments at TQL Stadium, denying Steven Moreira's close-range header to preserve a 3-2 result. Celentano showed spectacular reflexes to dive across his goal line, punching the ball over the net after a dangerous free-kick opportunity.

The individual accolade arrives as part of a standout campaign from Celentano, who posted 87 saves and 12 clean sheets to help anchor Cincinnati's defense. The club won the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield, finishing with 69 points (20W-5L-9D record) and locking down the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, an award established in 2009, is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com.

