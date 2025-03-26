Orlando City SC's Marco Pašalić wins Goal of the Matchday

The Croatian international curled home a gorgeous left-footed strike from outside the box after a pretty team build-up to lead the high-flying Lions to a 4-1 win over D.C. United .

Orlando City SC winger Marco Pašalić was the runaway winner for AT&T Goal of the Matchday in Matchday 5, earning 64.7% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Daniel Ríos (15.6%): The Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward took a feed from Jayden Nelson before his left-footed blast caromed in off the post during a 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire FC.

3rd place, David Martinez (13.1%): LAFC’s rising teenage star hit a laser beam of a strike from a tight angle that proved to be the winner in a 2-0 victory over host Sporting Kansas City.