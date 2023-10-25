Orlando City's Duncan McGuire wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

Duncan McGuire's sensational rookie season now has an AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday award, courtesy of his first of two strikes in Orlando City SC's 2-0 Decision Day win at Toronto FC.

McGuire's Matchday 38 brace began by collecting Mason Stajduhar's goal kick, gracefully flicking the ball over Michael Bradley's head, taking several touches and firing home an upper-corner volley. McGuire, a second-half substitute fresh off his US U-23 national team debut, earned 40.7% of the fan vote.

2nd place (36.5%), Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati's superstar No. 10 added one final detail to his Landon Donovan MLS MVP case, rising high to head home the equalizer in a 2-2 draw vs. Atlanta United.

3rd place (13.3%), Julián Fernández: New York City FC's summer signing curled home a bending strike in their 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC, but it wasn't enough to squeak into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

4th place (9.5%), Cucho Hernández: The Columbus Crew's No. 9 went upper-90 to start their 2-1 victory over CF Montréal, boosting his case for a Best XI presented by Continental Tire spot.

