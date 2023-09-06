Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando City, Red Bulls players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Wilder Cartagena - Orlando City

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings after Matchday 30 of the 2023 season.

Cartagena fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC midfielder Wilder Cartagena guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90+ minute of Orlando’s match against FC Cincinnati on September 2.

Cartagena has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Nealis fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 44th minute of New York’s match against the Philadelphia Union on September 3.

Nealis has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

