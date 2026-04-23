DC United: Tai Baribo named Player of the Matchday

This is Baribo's fourth MLS Player of the Matchday since the start of 2024, which is second-most behind only Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (14).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.