Orlando City defender Robin Jansson has season-ending foot surgery 

This year’s US Open Cup champions announced Saturday that the Swedish defender has undergone season-ending foot surgery to repair a stress fracture of the right navicular bone.

Should Orlando City SC make the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, they’ll need to find a way forward without center back Robin Jansson .

Jansson’s recovery timeline was described as approximately 12-15 weeks. Two winters ago, he signed a new two-year deal with options in 2023 and 2024.

Since signing with Orlando in 2019 from Sweden's AIK, Jansson has four goals and two assists across 100 games (98 starts). He hasn't played since Aug. 13.