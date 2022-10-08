Orlando City defender Robin Jansson has season-ending foot surgery 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Robin Jansson

Should Orlando City SC make the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, they’ll need to find a way forward without center back Robin Jansson.

This year’s US Open Cup champions announced Saturday that the Swedish defender has undergone season-ending foot surgery to repair a stress fracture of the right navicular bone.

Jansson’s recovery timeline was described as approximately 12-15 weeks. Two winters ago, he signed a new two-year deal with options in 2023 and 2024.

Since signing with Orlando in 2019 from Sweden's AIK, Jansson has four goals and two assists across 100 games (98 starts). He hasn't played since Aug. 13.

Without Jansson, Orlando are expected to lean upon Rodrigo Schlegel and Antonio Carlos as their first-choice center backs. However, the latter is suspended (yellow card accumulation) for Sunday’s win-and-you’re-in Decision Day home match against the Columbus Crew (2:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Orlando City SC Robin Jansson

