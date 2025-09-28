Orlando City clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Orlando are in the mix for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference, which would clinch home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. They're in seventh place with four games remaining (51 points; 14W-7L-9D).

A year removed from reaching the Eastern Conference Final, the Lions are seeking their first-ever MLS Cup appearance during head coach Oscar Pareja's sixth season.

PLAYOFF-BOUND ✅ For the 6th straight year we’re heading to the @Audi @MLS Cup Playoffs 💪 @orlandohealth | #VamosOrlando

Star players

Argentine midfielder Martín Ojeda has entered this year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP debate, thus far tallying 16g/14a in league play and 38 goal contributions across all competitions (club record).

Fellow DPs Marco Pašalić and Luis Muriel have also keyed the attack, while homegrown right back Alex Freeman has turned his breakout season into a key USMNT role and an MLS All-Star nod.

Rodrigo Schlegel and Robin Jansson anchor the Lions' defense in front of veteran goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who has eight clean sheets this season.