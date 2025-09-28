Orlando City clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Orlando City SC have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth for a sixth straight season, following New York City FC's 3-2 win at the New York Red Bulls in Saturday's Hudson River Derby.
A year removed from reaching the Eastern Conference Final, the Lions are seeking their first-ever MLS Cup appearance during head coach Oscar Pareja's sixth season.
Orlando are in the mix for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference, which would clinch home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. They're in seventh place with four games remaining (51 points; 14W-7L-9D).
Star players
Argentine midfielder Martín Ojeda has entered this year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP debate, thus far tallying 16g/14a in league play and 38 goal contributions across all competitions (club record).
Fellow DPs Marco Pašalić and Luis Muriel have also keyed the attack, while homegrown right back Alex Freeman has turned his breakout season into a key USMNT role and an MLS All-Star nod.
Rodrigo Schlegel and Robin Jansson anchor the Lions' defense in front of veteran goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who has eight clean sheets this season.
Orlando have made a deeper run in the playoffs each of the previous three years. Could this be the season they reach MLS Cup presented by Audi?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.