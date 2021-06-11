Orlando City announce plans to honor victims of Pulse nightclub shooting on five-year anniversary

Before the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Orlando City SC have announced “Pride in Our City” initiatives that'll be centered around their June 22 match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The tragedy occurred on June 12, 2016, with 49 people killed during a mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Orlando. Among other tributes to those who lost their lives, 49 rainbow-colored seats were installed at Exploria Stadium several years ago as a permanent memorial.

The Pride Month initiatives will also be part of the organization’s NWSL team, the Orlando Pride, who host NJ/NY Gotham FC for a June 20 game at Exploria Stadium.

“The tragedy at Pulse was something that impacted so many close to us, our club and our community,” CEO Alex Leitao said in a release. "Five years ago, we were so proud to be able to play a part in bringing the city of Orlando together, to show how strong our neighbors are, and we are proud that we are still able to do that today.