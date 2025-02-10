Orlando City acquire midfielder Eduard Atuesta from Palmeiras

The 27-year-old Colombian international agreed to a one-year contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Atuesta brings five seasons of MLS experience to Orlando after two stints with LAFC from 2018-24. He produced 11g/29a in 124 regular-season matches with the Black & Gold, helping them win 2019 Supporters' Shield and 2024 US Open Cup titles. He also earned MLS Best XI (2019) and MLS All-Star (2021) honors.

While at Palmeiras, Atuesta tallied 2g/2a in 63 appearances across all competitions and won four titles. He earned two caps with Colombia in 2022.

"We're very excited about bringing Eduard here to Orlando, as a player that is in the prime of his career, has proven himself previously here in Major League Soccer and knows our league," said EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.