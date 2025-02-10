Orlando City acquire midfielder Eduard Atuesta from Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have acquired midfielder Eduard Atuesta from Brazilian top-flight side Palmeiras, the club announced Monday.
The 27-year-old Colombian international agreed to a one-year contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Atuesta brings five seasons of MLS experience to Orlando after two stints with LAFC from 2018-24. He produced 11g/29a in 124 regular-season matches with the Black & Gold, helping them win 2019 Supporters' Shield and 2024 US Open Cup titles. He also earned MLS Best XI (2019) and MLS All-Star (2021) honors.
While at Palmeiras, Atuesta tallied 2g/2a in 63 appearances across all competitions and won four titles. He earned two caps with Colombia in 2022.
"We're very excited about bringing Eduard here to Orlando, as a player that is in the prime of his career, has proven himself previously here in Major League Soccer and knows our league," said EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.
"He’s a great midfield talent that has the ability to organize the team throughout the game, but most importantly he’s a title-winner at each of his previous clubs. We have confidence in him and his ability to help us achieve the goals we have here at this club."
Atuesta adds depth to Orlando's midfield alongside César Araújo and Wilder Cartagena. He is their third international signing ahead of the 2025 MLS season, following U22 Initiative winger Nicolás Rodríguez and DP winger Marco Pašalić.
"I'm very excited to be here, to join this great team and live in this beautiful city," Atuesta said. "I can’t wait to step out into the stadium filled with our fans, to win games and to fight for the titles that this city deserves."
In 2024, Orlando finished fourth in the Eastern Conference (52 points) and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, their best-ever finish in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Lions' 2025 schedule begins Feb. 22 vs. the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
