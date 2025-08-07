Orlando City acquire defender Adrián Marín from Braga

The 28-year-old former Spain youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He primarily plays left back.

"Adrián is an experienced and versatile defender who adds quality, consistency and tactical flexibility to our back line with his ability to play both full-back and center-back roles," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City's general manager & sporting director.

"He's competed at a high level in one of Europe’s top leagues and brings the type of leadership and composure we value on and off the pitch. We've been following Adrián’s career for several years and are thrilled to seize this opportunity to strengthen our team by welcoming him to Orlando."