Orlando City acquire defender Adrián Marín from Braga

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City have acquired defender Adrián Marín from Portuguese top-flight side Sporting Clube de Braga, the club announced Thursday.
The 28-year-old former Spain youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He primarily plays left back.
"Adrián is an experienced and versatile defender who adds quality, consistency and tactical flexibility to our back line with his ability to play both full-back and center-back roles," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City's general manager & sporting director.
"He's competed at a high level in one of Europe’s top leagues and brings the type of leadership and composure we value on and off the pitch. We've been following Adrián’s career for several years and are thrilled to seize this opportunity to strengthen our team by welcoming him to Orlando."
Marín developed in the Villareal CF academy, making his professional debut for the LaLiga side in 2014. Since then, he's produced 6g/6a in 212 matches for various clubs across Europe.
Aside from Braga and Villareal, Marín's résumé includes time with Famalicão and Gil Vicente (both Portugal), as well as Alavés and Leganés (both Spain).
Last year, Orlando made the Eastern Conference Final – their best-ever run in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They're currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, on pace for a sixth-straight postseason trip.
