Onside: Behind the must-see MLS documentary on Apple TV+

​​He’s become known for finding the most compelling stories about Formula 1, tennis, golf and more, but Paul Martin’s first love is soccer.

“MLS was able to facilitate a level of access into the world’s most popular sport that I just don’t think you would get with some other leagues,” Martin said of Box to Box Films’ unique opportunity.

While Martin also worked on documentaries about some of the game's great figures, including Diego Maradona and Steven Gerrard, he hadn’t yet tackled a project that looked at an entire soccer league until getting approached about “Onside: Major League Soccer” , the documentary series Martin executive produced alongside James Gay-Rees and Hillary Olsen that launched Feb. 21 on Apple TV+.

A Southampton FC supporter, Martin played for decades and still follows the sport closely, even while serving as executive producer for documentary series like “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Break Point” and “Full Swing.”

“You need to find those individual stories that operate on different levels and have that subtext where people can say, ‘OK this is a story about Wilfried and Pat, but I can see it’s representative of something bigger going on within those clubs, within those cities and within those leagues,'” Martin said.

Martin was particularly interested in the yin and yang of managers on either side of the Hell is Real Derby. FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan’s “old-school, let’s f---ing go get it” spirit, as Martin put it, balanced against Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy’s “holistic view” honed from his roots in France and Canada.

Having become known for profiling athletes in individual sports, Martin said he and his team looked for characters and big personalities as storytelling vehicles – and found MLS was full of them.

Box to Box looked to isolate compelling narratives and storylines that shaped the 2024 MLS season, then went deep to provide perspective and insights that offer both hardcore fans a perspective they haven’t yet seen and novice fans context that draws them in.

Rising star

When presented with the idea of chronicling the rise of Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan, then a 14-year-old approaching his historic MLS debut, Martin's storytelling instincts pushed against adding it to the list of potential “Onside” subjects.

“Fourteen-year-old kids don’t make for great TV in this kind of space,” he remembers thinking. “Then I sat down with his family and they’re incredible. Then you sit down with Cavan and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this kid has to be in this show. Whatever ‘it’ is, he’s got ‘it’ in abundance.'”

The access that appeals to a filmmaker like Martin may seem intrusive or unwanted, especially for someone like Sullivan, a teenager trying to balance his soccer career, social life and academics.

Yet, the experienced crew that became famous for their fly-on-the-wall looks at other sports was largely unobtrusive and came away with insights that will help fans understand Sullivan and his family dynamic.