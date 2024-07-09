Inter Miami transfer Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Inter Miami CF have transferred homegrown attacker Edison Azcona to USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights, the club announced Tuesday.
The 20-year-old’s purchase option was exercised after being on loan with Las Vegas.
"Edison played an important part in our history across a number of milestones: he was a member of the inaugural academy class, played in the first-ever match featuring an Inter Miami academy team, was one of our first homegrown signings, and was our first homegrown player to play in a match for the first team," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
"We are very proud of all he accomplished with us, and wish him the best in this next phase of his career."
Azcona featured in 10 MLS matches for Inter Miami, all as a substitute, from 2021-24. He’s also played 39 times for Inter Miami CF across MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One.
On the international stage, Azcona has four caps with the Dominican Republic. He played at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and is slated to participate at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
