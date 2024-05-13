Olivier Giroud: I'm leaving AC Milan for MLS

The next chapter for World Cup-winning striker Olivier Giroud? Major League Soccer, as confirmed by France's men's all-time leading goalscorer himself.

" … My story with Milan ends this year, but Milan will forever remain in my heart."

"The next two games will be my last for Milan," Giroud said. "My career will continue in MLS. I'm very proud of everything I've done here at Milan across three seasons. It's the right time to announce it.

For months, reports have indicated Giroud will join longtime Les Bleus teammate Hugo Lloris at LAFC . Lloris arrived in late December from Tottenham Hotspur.

Giroud, in an interview published on AC Milan's official channels, announced Monday he'll depart the Italian Serie A club for MLS once his contract expires this summer.

Oli has something to say 💌😢 #MerciOlivier #SempreMilan

Giroud has scored 57 goals in 131 matches for France, helping them win the 2018 World Cup over Croatia. He remains an active part of manager Didier Deschamps' squad and projects as a key contributor at this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Giroud has 14 goals this season for AC Milan, the fourth-most in Serie A. That total could increase, as I Rossoneri have two more matches in their 2023-24 season: May 18 at Torino and May 26 vs. Salernitana, offering Giroud a send-off.

Throughout his club career, which includes additional stops at Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea, Giroud has scored 285 goals in 716 matches. He's won 13 trophies for club and country, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea.

Should Giroud indeed join LAFC, he'd join an attack highlighted by reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Denis Bouanga and the likes of Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz and David Martínez.