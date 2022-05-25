Olé! Who are the top dribblers in the MLS?

When it comes to soccer, nothing gets fans more excited than golazos, perhaps a top-drawer save, and also the individual skill of dribbling.

There's a particular type of joy from watching a player turn into an artist and make the field their personal canvas, dipping into their own versions of spins, flicks, cutbacks and stepovers to beat a defender.

When analyzing who has completed the most dribbles in MLS, that title belongs to Minnesota United FC playmaker Emanual Reynoso . The second member on the list is another No. 10, Columbus Crew maestro Lucas Zelarayan .

Just over a third of the way through the 2022 season, who are these players in Major League Soccer? Let's take a closer look below, with data coming from Opta.

(NOTE: A progressive carry is defined as when a player dribbles the ball at least five meters closer to the opponent's goal. It excludes dribbles from the defending half of the field.)

Like possession, not all completed dribbles count the same. When it comes to players best at progressing the ball up the field with their feet, there's few better than New England Revolution artist Carles Gil , last year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.

Dribbles completed in the 18-yard-box from Trumedia

Composure and controlling the ball in tight spaces is one of the greater skills in the sport of soccer. When it comes to the Brazilian national team, often the side crowned as being the best dribbles, there is a myth from my youth coach that they would scrimmage in 18-yard-box to improve their agility and quickness in crowded areas on the field.