Old friends Greg Vanney, Robin Fraser full of praise before Galaxy-Rapids clash

"They’re a team who have really revamped what they’ve been doing, Greg’s done a great job," Fraser remarked. "They picked up some great players. If you put a team mentality with great players, you end up having a great team.”

“They’ve earned their spot and the respect they should be getting around the league," Vanney said before their meeting at Dignity Health Sports Park. "They’re a good squad."

Predictably, the old pals were full of praise of the other.

Now they each steer a top-end Western Conference team and are preparing to face each other for the first time this season on Tuesday when Vanney's LA Galaxy host Fraser's Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+).

Whether it was anchoring trophy-winning defensive units during MLS' early days together as players for the LA Galaxy , co-coaching a local girls soccer club in their off-time in the late-1990s, working together at Real Salt Lake , Vanney being an assistant on Fraser's Chivas USA staff or Fraser being an assistant on Vanney's Toronto FC staff, they've taken plenty of steps together throughout their playing and coaching careers.

There isn't much on the soccer field, let alone anything tactics-related, that Greg Vanney and Robin Fraser don't know about one another.

The Galaxy had struggled in recent seasons, failing to make the playoffs in three of the last four years. That barren run is tied for their worst extended performance in the club's illustrious history, when they missed the playoffs from 2006-08. Prior to 2017, those were the only years the club had failed to make the playoffs.

Vanney, who joined from Toronto FC in February, inherited a team that finished 10th in the West last year. They've immediately reversed fortunes and are now up to third place in the West with 35 points after 19 games. The Galaxy have already opened a 12-point gap between them and the playoff line.

The Rapids had largely struggled before Fraser took over during the 2019 season as well. The two-time Defender of the Year guided the club to the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and they've taken another step forward in 2021, trailing the Galaxy by four points. They also have two games in hand.

“Robin has done a really good job, they deserve credit," Vanney said. "The results they’ve been able to achieve speaks for itself, but the quality of their performances have been very solid.”

“It’s another regular-season game against a team we’re really close to," Fraser said. "They’ve been above us for a long time, but one way to close the gap is the head-to-head competition. It’s an important game. It’s a chance for us to move forward.”

The last time they coached a competitive game against each other was the end of 2019, when Vanney’s TFC hosted Fraser’s Rapids a few months removed from Fraser departing the Toronto staff to take over in Colorado. Toronto won 3-2 that day.