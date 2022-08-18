NYCFC suffer “unacceptable” setback as Charlotte FC dream of playoffs

The Cityzens are now winless in their last four games (3L, 1D) and have gone from legitimate Supporters’ Shield contenders to sliding down the Eastern Conference table. They're still in third place above rival New York Red Bulls with 42 points, but form is eluding them.

Despite the rut, interim head coach Nick Cushing emphasized he strongly believes a turnaround is near.

"I'm well aware of football in general, you can't get too high when you win and you can't get too low when you lose,” Cushing said. “It was only what? Four, five weeks ago we were talking about clean sheets, and we were talking about undefeated streaks, and now we're in a run of three defeats."

Club captain and goalkeeper Sean Johnson was remarkably direct when assessing NYCFC's string of results.