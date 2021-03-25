NYCFC stay red-hot, storm past Columbus Crew SC 3-0

Midfield playmaker Maxi Moralez then scored his first preseason goal, netting in the 65th minute after collecting a deflected cross from Tony Rocha for the 2-0 lead. The scoring concluded in the 86th minute when forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi gathered a feed from Moralez and fired home to cap the 3-0 result.

NYCFC attacking midfielder Jesus Medina scored for the second game in a row, knocking home a cross from homegrown winger Andres Jasson in the 3rd minute for the opening goal. In all three preseason matches thus far, head coach Ronny Deila's team has scored in the opening seven minutes or sooner.

New York City FC won their second straight preseason game on Wednesday evening, beating defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC 3-0 at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Columbus, playing their first preseason game since arriving in Florida, played one group for 60 minutes and another for the final 30 minutes. Discussing the match postgame, head coach Caleb Porter said these early games are all about “growth.”

“When you get to the last couple, you want to see the complete picture because you know that’s the last time for your team to play in a game before you’re playing a real game for points,” Porter said.