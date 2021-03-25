NYCFC stay red-hot, storm past Columbus Crew SC 3-0

New York City FC won their second straight preseason game on Wednesday evening, beating defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC 3-0 at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.
NYCFC attacking midfielder Jesus Medina scored for the second game in a row, knocking home a cross from homegrown winger Andres Jasson in the 3rd minute for the opening goal. In all three preseason matches thus far, head coach Ronny Deila's team has scored in the opening seven minutes or sooner.
Midfield playmaker Maxi Moralez then scored his first preseason goal, netting in the 65th minute after collecting a deflected cross from Tony Rocha for the 2-0 lead. The scoring concluded in the 86th minute when forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi gathered a feed from Moralez and fired home to cap the 3-0 result.
Columbus, playing their first preseason game since arriving in Florida, played one group for 60 minutes and another for the final 30 minutes. Discussing the match postgame, head coach Caleb Porter said these early games are all about “growth.”
“When you get to the last couple, you want to see the complete picture because you know that’s the last time for your team to play in a game before you’re playing a real game for points,” Porter said.
NYCFC’s starting XI featured a mix of first-choice players and reserves, while Columbus’ second group involved more top-end pieces. NYCFC are building toward an April 17 MLS season opener at D.C. United, while Columbus are preparing for an April 8 Concacaf Champions League match at Nicaraguan club Real Esteli FC.
Goals
- 3’ – NYC – Jesus Medina
- 65’ – NYC – Maxi Moralez
- 86’ – NYC – Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
Lineups
New York City FC: Luis Barraza – Tayvon Gray (Anton Tinnerholm), Sebastien Ibeagha, Vuk Latinovich, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Chris Gloster) – James Sands, Keaton Parks (Gedion Zelalem), Nicolas Acevedo (Cooper Flax) – Jesus Medina (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi), Taty Castellanos (Maxi Moralez), Andres Jasson (Tony Rocha)
Columbus Crew SC (first 60 minutes): Evan Bush, Miguel Berry, Marlon Hairston, Perry Kitchen, Aidan Morris (Elton Chifamba, 33’), Grant Lillard (Aboubacar Keita, 46’), Isaiah Parente (Sam Sarver, 33’), Anthony Samways, Pedro Santos, Josh Williams, Bradley Wright-Phillips
Columbus Crew SC (last 30 minutes): Evan Bush, Harrison Afful, Derrick Etienne, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Isaiah Parente, Anthony Samways, Gyasi Zardes, Lucas Zelarayan
* Formations unknown