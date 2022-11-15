NYCFC sign homegrown defender Tayvon Gray to long-term extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
New York City FC have signed defender Tayvon Gray to a new contract through the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
The move comes a day after NYCFC announced the departure of longtime starting right back Anton Tinnerholm, paving way for Gray, a Bronx native, to permanently take over that role.
The 20-year-old is the second homegrown player to sign an extension with NYCFC following James Sands. In 2022, Gray had two assists across 27 appearances (22 starts) as NYCFC made the Eastern Conference Final.
“I feel amazing honestly, it’s a big step for me. It’s a reward for all of the hard work I’ve put in the last couple of years, but my goal is to continue to keep getting better and to stay hungry,” Gray said in a release.
“To be honest, this feels like a new beginning for me, it feels like it’s a reset button, everything starts from zero, so I just have to get after it now.”
Gray signed a homegrown contract after the 2019 season and was thrust into a starting role late in the 2021 campaign when Tinnerholm suffered a late-season Achilles injury. He became NYCFC's starting right back and notched an assist in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, then helped capture their first-ever MLS Cup title.
“We are delighted that Tayvon has signed a new contract, this speaks to both his development and performances with the first team since signing professionally,” sporting director David Lee said in a release.
“He has already shown himself to be an impactful player on an MLS Cup-winning team, while we know there is even more development to come, our focus will continue to be maximizing his potential.”
A US youth international defender, Gray was also part of NYCFC's Campeones Cup-winning squad in 2022.
