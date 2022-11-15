NYCFC sign homegrown defender Tayvon Gray to long-term extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

New York City FC have signed defender Tayvon Gray to a new contract through the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The move comes a day after NYCFC announced the departure of longtime starting right back Anton Tinnerholm, paving way for Gray, a Bronx native, to permanently take over that role.

The 20-year-old is the second homegrown player to sign an extension with NYCFC following James Sands. In 2022, Gray had two assists across 27 appearances (22 starts) as NYCFC made the Eastern Conference Final.

“I feel amazing honestly, it’s a big step for me. It’s a reward for all of the hard work I’ve put in the last couple of years, but my goal is to continue to keep getting better and to stay hungry,” Gray said in a release.