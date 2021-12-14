NYCFC sign Heber, Nicolas Acevedo and Gedion Zelalem to contract extensions

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extensions
Fresh off winning MLS Cup 2021, New York City FC announced Monday they have re-signed forward Heber and midfielders Nicolas Acevedo and Gedion Zelalem to new contracts through at least the 2022 season.
Heber’s deal runs through 2023 with an additional one-year option, while Acevedo’s extension lasts through 2025 with an option for the 2026 campaign. As for Zelalem, he stays with NYCFC through 2022 with option years in 2023 and 2024.
“After an unforgettable season, we’re extremely pleased to bring back three key pieces of this team,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. “We know that the strength and competitiveness of our roster was a key ingredient in winning our first MLS Cup and so we are delighted that all three players have signed contract extensions.”
Heber just concluded his third season with NYCFC, highlighted by his 15-goal, four-assist output during the 2019 campaign. The 30-year-old Brazilian forward tore his ACL last year, then returned during the stretch drive as the Cityzens beat Portland for the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy and a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot.
Acevedo was out injured as NYCFC lifted MLS Cup, though the 22-year-old Uruguayan has impressed in his near-1,500 minutes across the last two campaigns. He’s logged an 83.4% pass completion rate since signing two years ago.
Zelalem, a former US men’s national team prospect who spent time at Arsenal, has battled injuries during his time in City blue. The 24-year-old has featured in 17 MLS games, including time in 2019 with Sporting Kansas City.