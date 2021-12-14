NYCFC sign Heber, Nicolas Acevedo and Gedion Zelalem to contract extensions

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extensions

Fresh off winning MLS Cup 2021, New York City FC announced Monday they have re-signed forward Heber and midfielders Nicolas Acevedo and Gedion Zelalem to new contracts through at least the 2022 season.

Heber’s deal runs through 2023 with an additional one-year option, while Acevedo’s extension lasts through 2025 with an option for the 2026 campaign. As for Zelalem, he stays with NYCFC through 2022 with option years in 2023 and 2024.