Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign defender Stephen Turnbull from MLS NEXT Pro

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_Stephen Turnbull

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have promoted defender Stephen Turnbull to a first-team contract through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Monday.

Turnbull, 25, is the first player from MLS NEXT Pro side NYCFC II to join NYCFC. The fullback has already played 23 minutes (two substitute appearances) this season while on a series of short-term loans.

"We are delighted to sign Stephen to a first-team contract," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. "We have seen the progression Stephen has made since joining NYCFC II last season, and have been impressed with his technical ability, work ethic and quality he brought in preseason and in his stints with the first team this season."

Last season, Turnbull featured for NYCFC II after signing from Stony Brook University in February 2022. In 23 games, the attacking fullback scored five goals and provided four assists with an 82.6% passing success rate in 1,992 minutes played.

"I want to thank David Lee, Nick Cushing and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing professional soccer," Turnbull said in a release. "This is just the beginning; I look forward to working hard every day to continue to get better and help this team compete for trophies across all competitions this season."

NYCFC are in their first full season under Cushing’s guidance. The club’s made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs all but one year since joining the league in 2015.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Stephen Turnbull New York City Football Club

Related Stories

Toronto FC sign Alonso Coello Camarero from MLS NEXT Pro
Sporting Kansas City waive defender Ben Sweat
NYCFC loan Thiago Andrade to Brazil's Athletico Paranaense
More News
More News
NYCFC sign defender Stephen Turnbull from MLS NEXT Pro
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign defender Stephen Turnbull from MLS NEXT Pro
Team of the Matchday: Aside from Dénis Bouanga, who shined in Matchday 7?
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Aside from Dénis Bouanga, who shined in Matchday 7?
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7
Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS teams should be hitting the panic button?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS teams should be hitting the panic button?
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game
Generation adidas Cup: Austin's Ortiz named U15s MVP, FC Dallas dominate U17 awards 

Generation adidas Cup: Austin's Ortiz named U15s MVP, FC Dallas dominate U17 awards 
More News
Video
Video
Why Martín Cáceres, Douglas Costa & Héctor Herrera all saw red in Houston-LA
12:15
Instant Replay

Why Martín Cáceres, Douglas Costa & Héctor Herrera all saw red in Houston-LA
Top-corner screamers! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:50

Top-corner screamers! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
1:31

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
Philadelphia Union vs. Austin FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s Final
2:09

Philadelphia Union vs. Austin FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s Final
More Video