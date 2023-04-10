NYCFC sign defender Stephen Turnbull from MLS NEXT Pro

Last season, Turnbull featured for NYCFC II after signing from Stony Brook University in February 2022. In 23 games, the attacking fullback scored five goals and provided four assists with an 82.6% passing success rate in 1,992 minutes played.

"I want to thank David Lee, Nick Cushing and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing professional soccer," Turnbull said in a release. "This is just the beginning; I look forward to working hard every day to continue to get better and help this team compete for trophies across all competitions this season."