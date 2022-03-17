NYCFC sign forward Gabriel Pereira from Brazil's Corinthians via U22 Initiative

“In Gabriel, we’re acquiring a very talented and highly regarded prospect that we know will bring a new attacking dimension to our team," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Gabriel is a quick, skillful and dynamic left-footed winger that can take on opponents in 1-v-1 situations. His first-team appearances for a club the size of Corinthians at such a young age highlight how talented he is.”

The 20-year-old has joined via the league’s U22 Initiative and penned a contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

It's official - Gabriel Pereira is moving to the greatest City in the world 🗽 @Dumbomoving Welcome to New York City! 🇧🇷💙 #NYCFC

While at Corinthians, Pereira had two goals and three assists across 47 matches. He brings continental experience after playing in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana.

“I know I still have a lot to improve, but I know NYCFC and City Football Group has an incredible record of developing and helping players to grow,” Pereira said. “I look forward to continuing to develop as a player and professional on and off the field and hope I can contribute to the team’s success this year.”

Pereira is NYCFC’s third Brazilian attacking signing in the last year, joining forwards Talles Magno (from Vasco da Gama) and Thiago Andrade (from Bahia). The Cityzens also acquired Brazilian center back Thiago Martins as a Designated Player this past offseason.