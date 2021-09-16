NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal

"He is at an earlier stage of his development than our previous Academy signings and initially will continue to train and play with our U-17 team, but we are excited that he has committed to become a professional at this young age. There is a development plan in place for him over the coming years and we are looking forward to supporting his development to maximize his potential.”

“It is always an exciting moment when we sign talented players from the New York area who have developed through our system, and we’re really excited for Christian and his family," sporting director David Lee said in a club statement. “Christian initially came into our U-12 group and he has developed quickly through the Academy.

NYCFC have signed defender Christian McFarlane to a homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday . At 14-years and seven months old, McFarlane is the third youngest player to sign a first-team contract in league history.

“I don’t think I could be in a better place to continue my development and achieve my dreams.” 📽️ THE FIRST INTERVIEW ⬇️ #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/UvwfWVITIz

McFarlane was born in Basildon, England, and moved to New York City when he was three years old, spending most of his childhood in Queens and Long Island.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family and I’d like to thank everyone at NYCFC for the hard work and for believing that I will continue to improve," McFarlane said. "I am ambitious and will work hard every day, but I know it will take time to make an impact on such a talented team. Since a very young age, it has been a dream of mine to be a professional soccer player, and there is so much I want to achieve in the game. I don’t think I could be in a better place to continue my development and achieve my dreams.”

He is the sixth academy product to sign a first-team contract. The first of which was James Sands, who has grown into an integral member of the first team as well as a member of the US men's national team at just 21-years-old.