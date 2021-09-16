Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

NYCFC have signed defender Christian McFarlane to a homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday. At 14-years and seven months old, McFarlane is the third youngest player to sign a first-team contract in league history.

McFarlane joined the academy three years ago and was most recently with the club's U-17 side.

“It is always an exciting moment when we sign talented players from the New York area who have developed through our system, and we’re really excited for Christian and his family," sporting director David Lee said in a club statement. “Christian initially came into our U-12 group and he has developed quickly through the Academy.

"He is at an earlier stage of his development than our previous Academy signings and initially will continue to train and play with our U-17 team, but we are excited that he has committed to become a professional at this young age. There is a development plan in place for him over the coming years and we are looking forward to supporting his development to maximize his potential.”

McFarlane was born in Basildon, England, and moved to New York City when he was three years old, spending most of his childhood in Queens and Long Island.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family and I’d like to thank everyone at NYCFC for the hard work and for believing that I will continue to improve," McFarlane said. "I am ambitious and will work hard every day, but I know it will take time to make an impact on such a talented team. Since a very young age, it has been a dream of mine to be a professional soccer player, and there is so much I want to achieve in the game. I don’t think I could be in a better place to continue my development and achieve my dreams.”

He is the sixth academy product to sign a first-team contract. The first of which was James Sands, who has grown into an integral member of the first team as well as a member of the US men's national team at just 21-years-old.

“It really motivates me seeing [James] play,” said McFarlane. ‘’It is not just about the way he plays on the pitch, but the way he conducts himself with such professionalism off it. One day, I also hope to set an example for others to follow.”

Transfer Tracker New York City FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Minnesota United, defender Chase Gasper agree to four-year contract extension
FC Cincinnati put former USYNT goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers
Report: Serie A clubs want to sign FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi 

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
DC United's Ola Kamara wins MLS Player of the Week after hat trick vs. Chicago

DC United's Ola Kamara wins MLS Player of the Week after hat trick vs. Chicago
National Soccer Hall of Fame expands maximum class size ahead of 2022 vote

National Soccer Hall of Fame expands maximum class size ahead of 2022 vote
Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?
NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal
MLS 2021 awards: One candidate for every MLS team
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

MLS 2021 awards: One candidate for every MLS team
Four ways Inter Miami CF have rescued their 2021 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Four ways Inter Miami CF have rescued their 2021 season
More News
Video
Video
Mid-Week Madness! Check out these amazing goals from Week 25!
1:46

Mid-Week Madness! Check out these amazing goals from Week 25!
Breaking down the top moments from a wild Week 25!
4:07
The Wrap

Breaking down the top moments from a wild Week 25!
Chofis scores incredible hat trick for San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake
0:59

Chofis scores incredible hat trick for San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. RSL | September 15, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. RSL | September 15, 2021
More Video