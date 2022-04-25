NYCFC show off offensive prowess in comeback win vs. Toronto FC

“We attacked from the first minute to the last minute. We continued to create chances, and we didn't lose our temper, concentration or discipline,” said head coach Ronny Deila after the game. “It's the first time in club history that we came back from a 2-0 deficit and that says something about the mentality in the team, the belief and the talent.”

This win, however, wasn’t as gratifying as the one last week against RSL. NYCFC found themselves in a hole after Toronto went up 2-0 after 27 minutes. And though The Pigeons found a way to come back, they had some nervy moments towards the end after allowing two late goals from the Canadian side.

Despite those shortcomings, Deila said he was “not very worried about the defense.”

“It’s the [easiest] thing to do when it’s the defense, and the offense is always the hardest,” he explained. “We don’t concede a ton, maybe they had five chances. That's a couple too much, you have to expect them to create one or two chances. I’d rather win 5-4 than 1-0, that's more fun for everybody.”

Midfielder Keaton Parks, who scored his first goal of the season on Sunday, agreed with his manager and brushed aside the slow start to the game, focusing instead on how the team answered offensively after being down by two goals.