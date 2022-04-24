Recap: New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

The defending MLS Cup Champions put five past the Reds as New York City FC came from behind to beat Toronto FC 5-4 in an entertaining affair Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

After TFC jumped out to a two-goal lead thanks to a pair of goals from Spanish striker Jesús Jiménez, NYCFC drew one back before the half through Valentín Castellanos – his fifth goal in the past two games. The 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner finished off Thiago Andrade's low cross to make it 2-1 heading into the break.

The reigning MLS Cup champions then carried that momentum into the second half, scoring three goals within the first 13 minutes of the second 45. Andrade leveled the match with his fourth goal of the season in the 49th minute, and then Santiago Rodríguez and Keaton Parks both added to New York's tally to make it 4-2.