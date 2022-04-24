Recap: New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

By Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94

The defending MLS Cup Champions put five past the Reds as New York City FC came from behind to beat Toronto FC 5-4 in an entertaining affair Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

After TFC jumped out to a two-goal lead thanks to a pair of goals from Spanish striker Jesús Jiménez, NYCFC drew one back before the half through Valentín Castellanos – his fifth goal in the past two games. The 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner finished off Thiago Andrade's low cross to make it 2-1 heading into the break.

The reigning MLS Cup champions then carried that momentum into the second half, scoring three goals within the first 13 minutes of the second 45. Andrade leveled the match with his fourth goal of the season in the 49th minute, and then Santiago Rodríguez and Keaton Parks both added to New York's tally to make it 4-2.

Substitute Gabriel Pereira then added an insurance marker in the 75th minute – moments after checking into the game – and it proved to be vital as Deandre Kerr and Michael Bradley both scored for Toronto FC late following the sending off of Alfredo Morales to make it a one-goal game.

Goals

  • 13' – TOR – Jesús Jiménez | WATCH
  • 27' – TOR – Jesús Jiménez | WATCH
  • 38' – NYC – Valentín Castellanos | WATCH
  • 49' – NYC – Thiago Andrade | WATCH
  • 54' – NYC – Santiago Rodríguez | WATCH
  • 58' – NYC – Keaton Parks | WATCH
  • 75' – NYC – Gabriel Pereira | WATCH
  • 85' – TOR – Deandre Kerr | WATCH
  • 90' – TOR – Michael Bradley | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The slow start to their MLS season looks to be behind Ronny Deila's squad as the defending champions are back in form. After putting six past Real Salt Lake last weekend, New York scored five against Toronto on Sunday – and it truthfully could have been even more. For TFC, meanwhile, it's just the first defeat in their past five outings as Bob Bradley's squad will want to put this one behind them as quickly as possible.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Valentín Castellanos' first-half marker got the ball rolling for NYCFC after a frustrating start to the match.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Valentín Castellanos. The 23-year-old forward was a threat all afternoon, leading all players with 1.5 xG, nine shots, and four shots on target.

Up Next

  • NYC: Saturday, April 30 vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 1 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • TOR: Saturday, April 30 vs. FC Cincinnati | 3 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
Toronto FC New York City FC

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 8 Positional Rankings
Power Rankings: LAFC & Seattle back on top, Toronto soar after Week 7
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
Recap: New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

Recap: New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4
Recap: Orlando City SC 0, New York Red Bulls 3

Recap: Orlando City SC 0, New York Red Bulls 3
Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1
“Couldn’t be more excited”: Nashville SC end long road trip, look forward to home debut at GEODIS Park on May 1

“Couldn’t be more excited”: Nashville SC end long road trip, look forward to home debut at GEODIS Park on May 1
"He's our people": Gyasi Zardes fitting in well with Rapids after debut vs. Charlotte

"He's our people": Gyasi Zardes fitting in well with Rapids after debut vs. Charlotte
Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy fans share incredible celebration: "The best feeling in the world"

Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy fans share incredible celebration: "The best feeling in the world"
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Toronto FC | April 24, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Toronto FC | April 24, 2022
GOAL: Michael Bradley, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:39

GOAL: Michael Bradley, Toronto FC - 90th minute
RED CARD: Alfredo Morales, NYCFC - 89th minute
0:30

RED CARD: Alfredo Morales, NYCFC - 89th minute
GOAL: Deandre Kerr, Toronto FC - 86th minute
0:39

GOAL: Deandre Kerr, Toronto FC - 86th minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!