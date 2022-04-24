Recap: New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

The defending MLS Cup Champions put five past the Reds as New York City FC came from behind to beat Toronto FC 5-4 in an entertaining affair Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.
After TFC jumped out to a two-goal lead thanks to a pair of goals from Spanish striker Jesús Jiménez, NYCFC drew one back before the half through Valentín Castellanos – his fifth goal in the past two games. The 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner finished off Thiago Andrade's low cross to make it 2-1 heading into the break.
The reigning MLS Cup champions then carried that momentum into the second half, scoring three goals within the first 13 minutes of the second 45. Andrade leveled the match with his fourth goal of the season in the 49th minute, and then Santiago Rodríguez and Keaton Parks both added to New York's tally to make it 4-2.
Substitute Gabriel Pereira then added an insurance marker in the 75th minute – moments after checking into the game – and it proved to be vital as Deandre Kerr and Michael Bradley both scored for Toronto FC late following the sending off of Alfredo Morales to make it a one-goal game.
Goals
- 13' – TOR – Jesús Jiménez | WATCH
- 27' – TOR – Jesús Jiménez | WATCH
- 38' – NYC – Valentín Castellanos | WATCH
- 49' – NYC – Thiago Andrade | WATCH
- 54' – NYC – Santiago Rodríguez | WATCH
- 58' – NYC – Keaton Parks | WATCH
- 75' – NYC – Gabriel Pereira | WATCH
- 85' – TOR – Deandre Kerr | WATCH
- 90' – TOR – Michael Bradley | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The slow start to their MLS season looks to be behind Ronny Deila's squad as the defending champions are back in form. After putting six past Real Salt Lake last weekend, New York scored five against Toronto on Sunday – and it truthfully could have been even more. For TFC, meanwhile, it's just the first defeat in their past five outings as Bob Bradley's squad will want to put this one behind them as quickly as possible.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Valentín Castellanos' first-half marker got the ball rolling for NYCFC after a frustrating start to the match.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Valentín Castellanos. The 23-year-old forward was a threat all afternoon, leading all players with 1.5 xG, nine shots, and four shots on target.
Up Next
- NYC: Saturday, April 30 vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 1 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- TOR: Saturday, April 30 vs. FC Cincinnati | 3 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)