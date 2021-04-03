NYCFC CEO gives update on new stadium

In a wide-ranging Q&A on the club’s website, New York City FC CEO Brad Sims recently provided an update about their soccer-specific stadium search.

Sims wrote that they’re “plus or minus four years out” from the desired venue opening once they enter the public approval process. Navigating the New York City real estate environment has its challenges, and Sims stressed that support from local leaders and elected officials will be crucial.

“Despite all of the obvious challenges we’ve faced and continue to face, City Football Group and NYCFC is fully committed to building and investing in NYC,” Sims wrote. “NYCFC will ultimately spend significantly more for our stadium than any other MLS ownership group has for theirs.”

Since entering MLS as an expansion team in 2015, NYCFC have mainly played home matches at Yankee Stadium. They’ve emerged as one of the Eastern Conference’s most consistent clubs, resulting in support that Sims believes will translate from their current Bronx roots to a future soccer-specific stadium.