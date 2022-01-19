Alexandre Pato chases "second chance" with Orlando City SC

For Alexandre Pato , the 2022 MLS season represents that rare second chance to make a first impression with Orlando City SC .

The 32-year-old forward was expected to make a big splash a year ago when he was signed to a one-year deal, turning down suitors in Europe, Asia and his native Brazil.

But that much-anticipated first season in Orlando turned into a nightmare. Pato suffered an early-season knee injury that would eventually need surgery. He was limited to just five appearances across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, posting zero goals or assists.

Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja believed Pato deserved another opportunity to showcase his ability and the club signed the former Brazilian national team player, who once competed for those like AC Milan and Chelsea, to a new one-year deal on Saturday.