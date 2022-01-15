Orlando City re-sign Alexandre Pato for 2022 MLS season

Pato, 32, spent 2021 with the Lions but was limited by an early-season knee injury. He ultimately featured in just five games across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with zero goals or assists.

“Pato’s ability is proven and we know the untapped potential in what he can bring to our team,” GM and EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He’s been working hard to return to top form and we’re looking forward to him having an impactful year for the club. We’re excited for him to return and play an important role both on the field and in the locker room this season.”