Orlando City re-sign Alexandre Pato for 2022 MLS season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Orlando City SC have re-signed forward Alexandre Pato to a one-year contract for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Saturday.

Pato, 32, spent 2021 with the Lions but was limited by an early-season knee injury. He ultimately featured in just five games across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with zero goals or assists. 

“Pato’s ability is proven and we know the untapped potential in what he can bring to our team,” GM and EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He’s been working hard to return to top form and we’re looking forward to him having an impactful year for the club. We’re excited for him to return and play an important role both on the field and in the locker room this season.”

Pato once competed at the highest levels of club soccer, featuring for those like AC Milan (Italian Serie A), Chelsea (English Premier League) and Corinthians and São Paulo (Brazilian Serie A). In 27 caps with the Brazil national team, he’s scored 10 goals.

This move comes after Orlando transferred US men’s national team striker Daryl Dike to West Bromwich Albion of the English Championship. Several more additions are expected in the final third, too.

