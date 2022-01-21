MLS-based USMNTers address fitness challenges around rare winter WCQ window

Under normal circumstances, MLSers would only be a few weeks into their preseason fitness periodization process at this point, which would seem to connote a significant advantage for European-based USMNT players whose clubs are in the heart of league play.

That’s because this is an unusual international window falling in the US and Canadian offseason, added to the calendar in light of the multiple delays inflicted on the qualifying schedule by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's a really tricky window, obviously,” said D.C. United winger Paul Arriola from the USMNT’s January camp in Arizona this week. “So for us it's really just kind of trying to get as sharp as possible, continue to gain fitness for the games that are coming up.”

That’s why Berhalter held a December camp in Carson, California capped by a friendly vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, then brought back many of the same MLS-based players for two weeks of fitness-centric work in Phoenix that wraps up on Friday. From that group of 20, he and his staff will select those who’ll continue on to Columbus, site of the Jan. 27 clash with El Salvador, to merge with the overseas contingent.

“It's different for domestic-based players versus the guys who are over in Europe right now, just the rhythm of playing games,” said Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman. “December camp was important, I think, for a lot of us to just maintain rhythm, continue to have games and training, keep your fitness up, and really only taking nine, 10 days off right after that game and then right back into it.