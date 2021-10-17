Not done yet: Defending MLS Cup champs Columbus Crew stay afloat in playoff race

Although there's still some climbing left to do in their final five regular-season matches, Columbus are four points below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, very much still in the picture.

“When a group of 11 guys who pull their sleeves up and work and fight and are organized, play hard, play smart, play together – good things happen,” Crew head coach Caleb Porter said after the match. “That’s one of our strongest lineups we've had in a long time. I think that showed. When we get that game model going the way we want it to go, it's pretty hard to stop. I think you saw that with the four goals and clean sheet, the pressing, the possessing, the tempo. It was all clicking today.”