No excuses: USMNT can, should and must qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The road to Qatar is finally, officially underway. So I’m dropping this text brick at the starting line like a pedantic but well-intentioned pin on your mobile navigation app of choice, mostly in the quite likely event that things get messy down the line and some quarters of the discourse engage in the kind of historical revisionism that clouded the last cycle.

This morning the US men’s national team took to the pitch at Lipscomb University in Nashville’s leafy Green Hills neighborhood, marking their first official training session of their first 2022 World Cup qualifying camp. It's in preparation for Thursday night’s Concacaf Octagonal curtain-raiser vs. El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlan on the south side of the Central American nation’s capital city (10:05 pm ET | CBS Sports Network, Paramount+).

For some of you, the above headline is obvious – perhaps bleedingly so. But bear with me a moment.

Aside from a select few global elites – and not even always for them – qualifying campaigns tend to be tumultuous, nerve-jangling odysseys. The destinations are far-flung and generally inhospitable, the turnarounds jarringly rapid and usually exhausting. Refereeing standards may (and do) vary. Emotions run high. Lots of people on all sides care very deeply about what happens, and they can interpret the same events in strikingly different ways.

Things can get weird in the blink of a smoke bomb-stung eye, and with the risks and delays of the COVID-19 pandemic we’re looking at unprecedented changes to the timing, rhythm and format of this process (hello three-match windows).

Then consider that Gregg Berhalter’s edition of the USMNT is starting this journey with a group of players that is, from where I’m standing at least, simultaneously the most talented and least experienced in the program’s modern history, probably ever. More of them have taken part in UEFA Champions League than Concacaf qualifying, and as encouraging as the first part of that sentence is, it’s harder than you think to correlate its effect on the second.

But we should make no mistake: As chaotic as our world has become, as much uncertainty is baked into the Concacaf gauntlet, everything has lined up rather serendipitously for the United States to go punch their tickets to next year’s big tournament, and to safely do so via an automatic slot as one of the top three finishers in the Octagonal.

So in the interest of clear, blunt, unmistakable level-setting, this is the bedrock – the USMNT should qualify. They must qualify. And they know it, even after winning Gold Cup and Nations League titles this summer.