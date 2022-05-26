"No excuses": Amid MLS struggles, Sporting KC chart Open Cup run

“We have to fight through it and get results. We are going in the right direction. Everybody is fighting, everybody is giving everything that they have. We probably are not doing our best the whole game, but everybody is pushing together in the same direction and it’s huge.”

“We’re fighting through it right now. It’s a mentality. We need to be tough,” center back Andreu Fontas said. “We know that we are suffering this season and that things are not as we expected at the beginning of the season. No excuses.

SKC booked a quarterfinal ticket Wednesday night, earning a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC behind a brace from captain Johnny Russell . Their MLS regular season efforts have included far more stops than starts, uncharacteristically sitting 13th in the Western Conference standings, but a cup run is well underway.

That’s arguably a trick question, as three different sides – Chicago Fire FC , Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City – have raised the historic trophy four times each. With the first two eliminated from the competition’s 2022 edition, perhaps the latter can take sole ownership of that trivia answer and make it five.

Russell now has four goals in SKC’s last four matches across all competitions, sparking a mini 2W-0L-1D run since a 7-2 loss at the Portland Timbers left him saying “I'm embarrassed to call ourselves professionals.”

For Russell’s latest act, his 52nd-minute equalizer was a spectacular solo effort from distance after appearing to be fouled. Then his 73rd-minute penalty kick sealed the comeback at Children’s Mercy Park after Dynamo forward Corey Baird had put the visitors ahead just before halftime.

It’s the type of virtuoso performance manager and sporting director Peter Vermes has grown to expect from the Scotsman.

“It's what the captain is supposed to do,” Vermes said. “At the end of the day, that's why he's the captain and I don't mean that comically. He's the captain. He's the leader. That's why the guys respect him. He wins all the time. He wins in practice.