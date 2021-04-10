Nicolas Lodeiro preseason injury: Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer gives update

The reigning Western Conference champions appeared set to start the 2021 season without their most important player after reports surfaced Friday that Seattle Sounders playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro could miss the next 3-4 weeks with an unspecified injury.

However, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer gave a more optimistic prognosis on the standout Uruguayan during a video call with reporters, classifying Lodeiro as "day-to-day" and leaving open the possibility that he could feature in the club's preseason scrimmage Saturday against USL Championship side San Diego Loyal.

Lodeiro is one of two Sounders to pick up injuries in training this week, along with left back Jimmy Medranda. Seattle open their MLS season with a home matchup against Minnesota United on April 16.

"Nico and Jimmy have picked up some small little [knocks]," Schmetzer said. "We're working on them, they're day-to-day. We'll see if one or both can make it in tomorrow's game and, if not, we'll reset for next week and, again, we'll try and get them ready for Minnesota.

"I would prefer not to [elaborate], not that it's anything that's critical, but it's still preseason and I want to keep things a little bit closer to my chest now," he added. "Obviously Nico's a big part of our squad, Medranda has come in and done fairly well. The extent of the injuries and what those injuries are, they're on a minor scale, so we'll just proceed forward. I'll answer it the other way, if it was something serious I'd probably get out and front of it and let you guys know, if it was something bad. So little injuries, little niggly things happen during preseason, we're working through it."