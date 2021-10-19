Nicolas Benezet on thriving in Seattle & why he'd definitely celebrate at Colorado

TUKWILA, Wash. – When the Seattle Sounders acquired Nicolas Benezet from the Colorado Rapids via trade back on Aug. 5, it wasn’t necessarily the splashiest of moves.

“I was happy, to be honest, because Seattle is one of the best teams in the league and when I got the answer from Colorado to say I could go, I said ‘Ok, let’s do it,'” Benezet told MLSsoccer.com after Tuesday’s training session at Starfire Sports Complex. “I need to play, I need to be happier because I wasn’t happy in Denver. I wasn’t enjoying the time there, especially on the field. I didn’t play a lot. I’m so glad to be here, I think it was the best team for me.”

Sometimes a fresh start is all you need, an adage that has proven true for Seattle since Benezet’s midseason arrival as an attacking reinforcement. Following his goal in Seattle’s 4-1 blowout victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Oct. 9, Benezet now has three goals and an assist across all competitions while becoming a regular rotation piece for the Western Conference leaders.

The 30-year-old Frenchman had fallen out of head coach Robin Fraser’s rotation at high-flying Colorado, logging just one start and 284 MLS minutes. Prior to that, he began his MLS career with Toronto FC and helped key their run to MLS Cup in 2019, but still only played in eight league matches overall.

Being the new guy joining a team midseason is never easy, but it can be especially challenging at a club like Seattle that already has big-name, established players throughout the roster. The competition for minutes is fierce, and there’s always a balancing act of trying to make your mark without stepping on anyone’s toes.

Benezet said that’s where his experience comes in, having already embarked on a fairly nomadic career between his time playing in France and now integrating into his third MLS team.

“It’s difficult. It’s not the first, it’s not going to be the last time I do this, so I know what I’m doing,” he said. “I know what [head coach Brian] Schmetzer wants to do with me. So I hope to do that job for now and I’m going to keep doing this and do my best to finish well.”

Beyond on-field production, Benezet’s personality off the field has endeared him to Sounders fans perhaps as much as any midseason acquisition in recent memory.

Chemistry and vibes are crucial components of any successful team, and Benezet has provided a boost in both of those departments. He’s present on social media, interacting with fans and the team’s official account, where he frequently replies with memes and GIFs.

“He’s a great soccer player,” Schmetzer said after the win over Whitecaps. “And he’s great on social media.”