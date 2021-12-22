Nico Estevez finalizes coaching staff at FC Dallas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nico Estévez has finalized his coaching staff for his first year at the helm of FC Dallas, announcing Wednesday the addition of two assistants and a performance coach for the 2022 MLS season.

Javier Cabello and Ben Cross have joined FCD's staff as assistant coaches, while Miguel Villagrasa joins as their head of performance.

Cabello joins FC Dallas from La Liga side Deportivo Alavés, where he served as an assistant since 2017. Villagrasa also has an extensive background in La Liga, where he spent 23 years working as a physical trainer and high-performance coach at different levels for Valencia CF. Meanwhile, Cross provides experience from within MLS, having spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Columbus Crew.

“The experience and talent Javi, Ben and Miguel have are unmatched,” Estévez said in Wednesday's release. “They understand the commitment required to be successful at the highest levels of the game. They will make an impact on our team immediately as we build our roster and open preseason training on January 16.”

The hirings complete Estévez's staff ahead of his debut season in MLS after the 41-year-old Spaniard was officially introduced as the club's next head coach earlier this month.

He takes over from Luchi Gonzalez, who parted ways with the club partway through the 2021 MLS season and has since accepted a role as a US men's national team assistant coach.

