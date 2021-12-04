Why FC Dallas believe Nico Estevez is the right fit as next head coach

"But I think it's really about just the opportunity that the soccer world can give people. I think the trust that you have, if you're working with good people, good things will happen. Really proud of Nico and his dedication and supporting him all the way. Hoping he's going to do a great job with FC Dallas."

"When he was done working with Valencia, he gave me a call and he came over to the states as director of methodology with the Columbus Crew with basically a one-year contract and basically gambled on himself," Berhalter said after unveiling the USMNT's December camp roster . "Through the quality of his work, he was able to get promoted to assistant coach and then he comes to the national team and does outstanding work there.

"When I was thinking about this opportunity, I had a conversation with Gregg years ago, and we were thinking about when would be a good moment for me to step in as a head coach," Estevez said. "It's something that I was looking for. When I came here seven days ago, I really like the way FC Dallas works: The academy and how the group and the club was investing in homegrown players. It's something that stood out to me and it's something more similar to what they were doing in Europe, it's something that it got to me."

The 41-year-old Spaniard has been chasing an MLS opportunity for years, most recently serving as an assistant with the US men's national team under Gregg Berhalter. Estevez has familiarity with MLS, having worked under Berhalter as an assistant with the Columbus Crew , and carried out a lengthy stint with La Liga's Valencia, where he largely worked with the club's reserve and youth teams.

Estevez said that youth development is ingrained in his DNA as a coach, similar to the ethos that FC Dallas have embraced while bringing the likes of Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards, Tanner Tessmann and Ricardo Pepi up through their academy. McKennie (Juventus) and Richards (Bayern Munich, on loan at Hoffenheim) are now at some of Europe's top clubs.

"One of the things in my curriculum, something that I'm proud of, is every time I have been head coach of a first team and working at Valencia for two years, and also with the reserve team, I'm proud to say I always play young players," Estevez said. "And some of those players now play on big teams, some of them have been with the Spanish national team, some of them are playing in La Liga, others in the second division. That is something that is natural with me, something that comes with my personality."

"I always feel that young players have this dream to be a pro, this energy," he added. "And I think this is very valuable. But we also have to be cautious with how we move players forward and how we develop them because at the same time you can make a player not succeed because you rushed too much.