In the days leading up to the US men’s national team ’s friendlies last week, Gaga Slonina was asked about the off-field, personal-life aspects of his wintertime move from Chicago Fire FC to Chelsea FC.

“The first few days were a bit difficult. Being away from home, away from family, it’s a bit unusual to kind of see that as my home now,” confessed the goalkeeper, who joined the English Premier League big-spenders on a reported $10 million deal (could reach $15 million).

“But being there for the last three weeks, I think it's something that, when you realize it's everything you dreamt of as a young kid, I think that the younger version of myself would be very proud of where I'm at at my age,” the homegrown export continued. “If I have that mindset that this is my home now, I'm going to do everything I can to be successful here. So I think it's the best thing I can do for myself and my family, who have made so many sacrifices for me to get to that moment.”

Readers could be forgiven for thinking Slonina is much older than the 18 years and eight months of age he actually is. In an industry of adults playing a children’s game – many of whom hardly seem to grow up at all – the Addison, Illinois native is one who’s surged ahead of schedule in so many ways.

“We've all heard the stories about Gaga and his maturity for his age,” said Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman with a smile on Friday. “That's something that I can definitely say I've seen from him. He's the guy who’s up early, cup of coffee, crossword out, probably reading all the newspapers in hand.