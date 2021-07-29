New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami match rescheduled for Oct. 19

After inclement weather forced the postponement of the July 17 match between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami CF, the Red Bulls announced on Thursday that the match will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The match will start at 6 pm ET at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., and will be broadcast nationally on both Univision and TUDN. For fans who were looking forward to Pride Night festivities with the original date, those will be part of the rescheduled match, sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health. The club also announced a post-match fireworks show by Garden State Fireworks, presented by Continental Tire.
For the Red Bulls, the match is spaced nearly equidistantly between their Oct. 2 match at FC Cincinnati and the Oct. 17 Big Apple derby they're hosting against NYCFC.