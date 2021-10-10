New York Red Bulls stay surging as Audi MLS Cup Playoffs gap narrows

Now it appears the Red Bulls have transformed from boys to men. It started with a big rebound win, a 4-0 rout of Inter Miami CF on the road on Sept. 17. A second victory over Miami, a 1-0 win Saturday night at Red Bull Arena, extended the club’s unbeaten run to six matches and moved them to within three points of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference with six matches to play.

"The most important thing is just how much this team and individuals on this team have grown over the year, understanding what it takes to win, and not only the players, but the staff and so, to see that kick in at the right time of the year is a really good feeling," midfielder Sean Davis said after the match. "We have put ourselves in a good position, but we know that we have to continue to win. That is the most important thing and huge matchup next week and that is what we have to be prepared for now."