Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute as the New York Red Bulls reached six games unbeaten, beating shorthanded Inter Miami CF 1-0 at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

RBNY remain well in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt, moving three points behind CF Montréal for the seventh and final spot in the Eastern Conference and two points behind eighth-place Atlanta United. Miami saw their losing streak extended to five matches and are now eight points out of playoff places with six matches remaining, further narrowing postseason hopes in South Florida.

Klimala scored after a Miami turnover found the foot of Andrew Gutman, whose probing pass reached the Polish striker in front of goal for a simple finish past Nick Marsman. The Dutch goalkeeper, though, came up with a massive save on Omir Fernandez in the 37th minute as the Red Bulls sought to double their lead. They had another chance to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, but Klimala’s attempt struck the crossbar.

Miami looked to have leveled the match just past the hour mark when a Gonzalo Higuain shot-cross attempt deflected off a Red Bulls defender and past Carlos Coronel. However, the goal was taken off after Higuain was ruled offside in the buildup, a call that was subsequently confirmed by Video Review.