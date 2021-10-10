Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute as the New York Red Bulls reached six games unbeaten, beating shorthanded Inter Miami CF 1-0 at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.
RBNY remain well in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt, moving three points behind CF Montréal for the seventh and final spot in the Eastern Conference and two points behind eighth-place Atlanta United. Miami saw their losing streak extended to five matches and are now eight points out of playoff places with six matches remaining, further narrowing postseason hopes in South Florida.
Klimala scored after a Miami turnover found the foot of Andrew Gutman, whose probing pass reached the Polish striker in front of goal for a simple finish past Nick Marsman. The Dutch goalkeeper, though, came up with a massive save on Omir Fernandez in the 37th minute as the Red Bulls sought to double their lead. They had another chance to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, but Klimala’s attempt struck the crossbar.
Miami looked to have leveled the match just past the hour mark when a Gonzalo Higuain shot-cross attempt deflected off a Red Bulls defender and past Carlos Coronel. However, the goal was taken off after Higuain was ruled offside in the buildup, a call that was subsequently confirmed by Video Review.
Despite some positive spells as the second half went on, Inter Miami couldn't find beat Coronel and were shut out for the third straight match. A last-gasp header from Indiana Vassilev was saved right before the final whistle.
Goals
- 25’ – RBNY – Patryk Klimala | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: RBNY's streak of 11 straight playoff trips isn't dead quite yet, even if more real estate must be claimed in the Eastern Conference postseason race. It sets up a tantalizing Hudson River Derby next weekend, one with huge postseason ramifications for Gerhard Struber's team and New York City FC. Miami were always going to be up against it with a number of players unavailable, including Gregore, Kieran Gibbs, Nicolas Figal and Victor Ulloa. and with yet another loss, time is running out if they're to qualify for the postseason.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Miami came tantalizingly close to pulling level with just under 30 minutes remaining. But they’ll look back at this offside call with frustration, negating a would-be equalizer.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Klimala returned to the scoresheet after going three straight matches without a goal. That’s now eight goals for him on the season, with half of those tallied in the last seven matches.
Next Up
- RBNY: Sunday, October 17 vs. New York City FC | 1 pm ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
- MIA: Saturday, October 16 at Columbus Crew | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)