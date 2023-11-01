New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Round One Best-of-3 series

The Supporters' Shield winners wasted little time in displaying their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs bona fides, winning Game 1 at TQL Stadium behind an Álvaro Barreal brace and golazo from Argentine compatriot Luciano Acosta. The series now moves to Red Bull Arena, where the hosts must win to keep their season alive and force a Game 3 (if necessary; Nov. 11 in Cincinnati).