New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Top-seeded FC Cincinnati have the Eastern Conference Semifinals within reach when visiting the New York Red Bulls Saturday night in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.
How to watch and stream
When
- Saturday, November 4 | 7 pm ET/4 pm ET
Where
- Red Bull Arena | Harrison, New Jersey
Round One Best-of-3 series
- Game 1: 3-0 FC Cincinnati win (Oct. 29)
The Supporters' Shield winners wasted little time in displaying their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs bona fides, winning Game 1 at TQL Stadium behind an Álvaro Barreal brace and golazo from Argentine compatriot Luciano Acosta. The series now moves to Red Bull Arena, where the hosts must win to keep their season alive and force a Game 3 (if necessary; Nov. 11 in Cincinnati).
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Record: 43 points (11W-13L-10D)
New York's momentum – a Decision Day thriller at Nashville SC coupled with a 5-2 Wild Card win over Charlotte FC – cooled off in Game 1 against the league leaders. RBNY didn't break through after the hosts put up three unanswered goals en route to a comfortable victory.
A sizable improvement is needed in Game 2, where RBNY face a must-win scenario. As such, they're calling on their home supporters to help create an atmosphere worthy of the occasion.
“We know what’s on the line,” homegrown midfielder Peter Stroud said. “It’s a World Cup Final for us on Saturday."
- Seed: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Record: 69 points (20W-5L-9D)
The early returns on Cincinnati's postseason are extremely promising, thanks to a lopsided Game 1 victory that surely has them dreaming of a Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double (potentially ninth in league history).
There's reason for optimism, particularly since Acosta – the Landon Donovan 2023 MLS MVP favorite – built on his remarkable 17g/14a regular-season output with a 1g/1a performance in Sunday's playoff opener.
With Barreal contributing in the final third, forwards Brandon Vazquez and Aaron Boupendza looking to open their postseason scoring accounts and a defense that was bend-don't-break in Game 1, the Orange & Blue hope to wrap up the series at Red Bull Arena.