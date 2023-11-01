Matchday

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

23MLS_Playoffs_Matchups_RBNYvCIN
MLSsoccer staff

Top-seeded FC Cincinnati have the Eastern Conference Semifinals within reach when visiting the New York Red Bulls Saturday night in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • Red Bull Arena | Harrison, New Jersey

Round One Best-of-3 series

The Supporters' Shield winners wasted little time in displaying their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs bona fides, winning Game 1 at TQL Stadium behind an Álvaro Barreal brace and golazo from Argentine compatriot Luciano Acosta. The series now moves to Red Bull Arena, where the hosts must win to keep their season alive and force a Game 3 (if necessary; Nov. 11 in Cincinnati).

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
  • Seed: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Record: 43 points (11W-13L-10D)

New York's momentum – a Decision Day thriller at Nashville SC coupled with a 5-2 Wild Card win over Charlotte FC – cooled off in Game 1 against the league leaders. RBNY didn't break through after the hosts put up three unanswered goals en route to a comfortable victory.

A sizable improvement is needed in Game 2, where RBNY face a must-win scenario. As such, they're calling on their home supporters to help create an atmosphere worthy of the occasion.

“We know what’s on the line,” homegrown midfielder Peter Stroud said. “It’s a World Cup Final for us on Saturday."

FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
  • Seed: 1st in Eastern Conference
  • Record: 69 points (20W-5L-9D)

The early returns on Cincinnati's postseason are extremely promising, thanks to a lopsided Game 1 victory that surely has them dreaming of a Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double (potentially ninth in league history).

There's reason for optimism, particularly since Acosta – the Landon Donovan 2023 MLS MVP favorite – built on his remarkable 17g/14a regular-season output with a 1g/1a performance in Sunday's playoff opener.

With Barreal contributing in the final third, forwards Brandon Vazquez and Aaron Boupendza looking to open their postseason scoring accounts and a defense that was bend-don't-break in Game 1, the Orange & Blue hope to wrap up the series at Red Bull Arena.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs New York Red Bulls FC Cincinnati Matchday

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

