New York Red Bulls transfer Amro Tarek to Egyptian Premier League side

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The New York Red Bulls have transferred center back Amro Tarek to Egyptian first-division club El Gouna FC, it was announced Thursday.

The defender departs on a free transfer with a 20% future sell-on fee. He’ll remain with RBNY through Sept. 15 before heading to Egypt, with the MLS side facing D.C. United and Columbus over the next few days in crucial Eastern Conference games.

“We wish Amro the best moving forward,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “He has been a key piece to our backline the last three seasons and hope for nothing but success for him from here on out.”

The 29-year-old was acquired by RBNY ahead of the 2019 campaign in a trade with Orlando City SC. His MLS career has included two goals and one assist across 67 regular-season games, with a Columbus stint from 2016 also on the ledger.

Born in Los Angeles, Tarek has twice represented Egypt at the international level. He’s made 83 combined appearances for Egyptian Premier League teams, which included Wadi Degla, El Gouna and Enppi.

“Amro is a professional on and off the field and has been a great player to coach,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “As a staff, we are thankful for our time with Amro and wish him the best moving forward.”

Without Tarek, RBNY turn to Sean Nealis and Andres Reyes among important center backs on the roster. US men’s national teamer Aaron Long is recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury, while they’re also working in on-loan Uruguayan defender Lucas Monzón. Tom Edwards, who is on loan from Championship side Stoke City, has played centrally as well.