New York Red Bulls take East's pole position: "The boys are growing"

A couple of asterisks are involved, but through Sunday night, the New York Red Bulls took sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We can’t let it get to our heads, every point matters,” said homegrown left back John Tolkin . “Obviously, we’re in a good place right now. If you compare it to last season, I think we’re just doing so much better. We have a really tight group right now and we’re taking it game-by-game.”

As for those caveats, a significant one is the Red Bulls have played one or two more games than their nearest three competitors in the East: Philadelphia Union, CF Montréal and New York City FC. And the other is Montréal still could leapfrog them Monday night when closing out Week 18 with a visit to the LA Galaxy (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

But that shouldn’t detract from the progress being charted on the red portion of New York, having made the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs in the seventh-and-final spot. Now, the three-time Supporters’ Shield winners (last won in 2018) appear a serious contender just beyond the 2022 season’s midway point.

This latest step, at SKC, marked New York’s league-leading sixth road victory of the year. They hadn’t won at Children’s Mercy Park since Oct. 26, 2014.