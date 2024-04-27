New York Red Bulls support Wings for Life World Run

For one game only, the New York Red Bulls are changing the name of Red Bull Arena.

The club's home venue, for Saturday's Matchday 11 test vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), will become the "Wings for Life World Run Arena."

The activation involves new arena and on-field branding, plus special promotions to encourage fans to sign up for the Wings for Life World Run. The run takes place globally on May 5 at 7 am ET, helping raise vital funds for research into finding a cure for spinal cord injuries.

The Wings for Life World Run is the world’s largest running event with over 200,000 participants annually across 195 countries. Anyone can participate – whether they run, walk or roll in a wheelchair.