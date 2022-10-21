Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Ryan Meara to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ryan Meara

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Longtime New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday.

A 2012 MLS SuperDraft pick, the 31-year-old New York native has spent a decade at the club, posting seven shutouts over 37 MLS matches. He's also played 15 US Open Cup games - the most in franchise history. Highly respected within the organization, Meara has won three Supporters' Shields with the Red Bulls.

“We are pleased to keep Ryan at the club for upcoming years,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in an official press release. “Ryan has proved to be a great goalkeeper, great leader, and a great teammate within our locker room, and we are very pleased to keep him at the club.”

With this new deal, Meara remains the de facto backup of first-choice keeper Carlos Coronel, who's tied down through the 2024 season at least.

“I am very happy to have Ryan with us for years to come,” head coach Gerhard Struber said. “He has an exceptional attitude and works hard every day to help the club reach its goals.”

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Ryan Meara

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps sign fullback Luis Martins to new contract
Who's in, who's out? No decision on Cavallini as Vancouver announce year-end roster moves
DC United sign Loudoun United goalkeeper Luis Zamudio
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls sign Ryan Meara to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Ryan Meara to contract extension
Your Friday Kickoff: Why these MLS Cup Playoffs are already legendary
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Why these MLS Cup Playoffs are already legendary
LA Galaxy find "big step forward" in 2022 despite El Trafico heartbreak

LA Galaxy find "big step forward" in 2022 despite El Trafico heartbreak
El Trafico for the ages: LAFC reach "unbelievable" level against LA Galaxy

El Trafico for the ages: LAFC reach "unbelievable" level against LA Galaxy
'Dre Day: Blake's heroics lead Philadelphia Union into Eastern Final
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

'Dre Day: Blake's heroics lead Philadelphia Union into Eastern Final
FC Cincinnati rue playoff exit: "The goal was to win the trophy"

FC Cincinnati rue playoff exit: "The goal was to win the trophy"
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. LA Galaxy | October 20, 2022
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. LA Galaxy | October 20, 2022
WATCH: Viva Chicho! LAFC advance on Arango's stoppage-time winner
0:57

WATCH: Viva Chicho! LAFC advance on Arango's stoppage-time winner
GOAL: Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy - 85th minute
1:02

GOAL: Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy - 85th minute
GOAL: Dénis Bouanga, LAFC - 80th minute
0:54

GOAL: Dénis Bouanga, LAFC - 80th minute
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.