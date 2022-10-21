New York Red Bulls sign Ryan Meara to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Longtime New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday.
A 2012 MLS SuperDraft pick, the 31-year-old New York native has spent a decade at the club, posting seven shutouts over 37 MLS matches. He's also played 15 US Open Cup games - the most in franchise history. Highly respected within the organization, Meara has won three Supporters' Shields with the Red Bulls.
“We are pleased to keep Ryan at the club for upcoming years,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in an official press release. “Ryan has proved to be a great goalkeeper, great leader, and a great teammate within our locker room, and we are very pleased to keep him at the club.”
With this new deal, Meara remains the de facto backup of first-choice keeper Carlos Coronel, who's tied down through the 2024 season at least.
“I am very happy to have Ryan with us for years to come,” head coach Gerhard Struber said. “He has an exceptional attitude and works hard every day to help the club reach its goals.”
