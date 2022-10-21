New York Red Bulls sign Ryan Meara to contract extension

A 2012 MLS SuperDraft pick, the 31-year-old New York native has spent a decade at the club, posting seven shutouts over 37 MLS matches. He's also played 15 US Open Cup games - the most in franchise history. Highly respected within the organization, Meara has won three Supporters' Shields with the Red Bulls.

“We are pleased to keep Ryan at the club for upcoming years,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in an official press release. “Ryan has proved to be a great goalkeeper, great leader, and a great teammate within our locker room, and we are very pleased to keep him at the club.”